Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.10-$7.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.25 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.52 billion. Carter’s also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.10-7.60 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Carter’s from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carter’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carter’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Carter’s from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.17.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CRI traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,172. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $67.88 and a 52 week high of $111.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.93.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). Carter’s had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $700.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Carter’s will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carter’s

In other Carter’s news, Director William J. Montgoris bought 1,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carter’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Carter’s by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 178,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,419,000 after purchasing an additional 24,060 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Carter’s by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $866,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carter’s by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 80,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Carter’s by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carter’s

(Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.