Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $850-865 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.98 million. Carter’s also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.10-$7.60 EPS.

Carter’s Price Performance

Shares of CRI opened at $81.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.29. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $67.88 and a 52 week high of $111.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day moving average of $84.93.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Carter’s had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $700.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRI. Bank of America cut Carter’s from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Carter’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Carter’s from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Carter’s from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Carter’s from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carter’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.17.

Insider Transactions at Carter’s

In other Carter’s news, Director William J. Montgoris bought 1,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,375. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carter’s

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Carter’s by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Carter’s by 129.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Carter’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 7.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s by 10.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.