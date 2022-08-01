carVertical Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,157.00 (CV)

carVertical (CV) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $1,157.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. One carVertical coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, carVertical has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,024.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003869 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00132679 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00032617 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical (CRYPTO:CV) is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling carVertical

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

