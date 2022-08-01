Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock Position Raised by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28,060 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.41% of Casella Waste Systems worth $63,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CWST. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,834.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 421,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,009,000 after buying an additional 399,763 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 534.1% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 395,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,694,000 after acquiring an additional 333,402 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $16,090,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,491,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,401,000 after acquiring an additional 115,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 440,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,585,000 after buying an additional 79,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CWST shares. StockNews.com lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.99. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $92.75.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $283.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile



Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

