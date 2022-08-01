Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 1.8 %

Cboe Global Markets stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,203. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.26 and its 200 day moving average is $115.57. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,307,000 after purchasing an additional 22,032 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

