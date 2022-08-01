CECO Environmental (CECE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. CECO Environmental has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $92.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CECO Environmental to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CECO Environmental Price Performance
CECE stock opened at $7.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CECO Environmental has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.40 million, a P/E ratio of 96.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.26.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have commented on CECE. TheStreet raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.
About CECO Environmental
CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CECO Environmental (CECE)
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.