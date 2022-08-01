CECO Environmental (CECE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. CECO Environmental has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $92.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CECO Environmental to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CECE stock opened at $7.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CECO Environmental has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.40 million, a P/E ratio of 96.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 15,752 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 9,966 shares in the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CECE. TheStreet raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

