Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,502,560 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 52,211 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $76,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,428,704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $126,196,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,528 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 115,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,015,000 after buying an additional 25,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 115,973 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,025,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.06.

Insider Activity

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.4 %

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $46.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $56.26.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.