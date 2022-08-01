CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Purchased by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 28.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIB. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in CGI by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,857,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,983,000 after acquiring an additional 123,656 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CGI by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter worth $1,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.13.

CGI Stock Up 0.7 %

About CGI

NYSE GIB opened at $85.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.76 and a fifty-two week high of $93.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.83. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96.

(Get Rating)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.