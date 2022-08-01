Change Healthcare (CHNG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Change Healthcare to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $920.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.86 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Change Healthcare to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Change Healthcare Trading Down 0.5 %
CHNG stock opened at $24.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average is $22.37. Change Healthcare has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $24.68.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Change Healthcare
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHNG. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 10,792.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,647,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,923,000 after buying an additional 1,632,717 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 29.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,108,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,763,000 after buying an additional 704,461 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $14,165,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,443,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,673,000 after buying an additional 383,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,658,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,156,000 after buying an additional 234,330 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Change Healthcare
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Change Healthcare (CHNG)
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Twitter’s Up For Third Week In A Row: What’s Next For The Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.