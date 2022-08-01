Change Healthcare (CHNG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2022

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNGGet Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Change Healthcare to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNGGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $920.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.86 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Change Healthcare to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Trading Down 0.5 %

CHNG stock opened at $24.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average is $22.37. Change Healthcare has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $24.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CHNG. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen set a $27.75 price target on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Change Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHNG. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 10,792.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,647,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,923,000 after buying an additional 1,632,717 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 29.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,108,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,763,000 after buying an additional 704,461 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $14,165,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,443,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,673,000 after buying an additional 383,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,658,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,156,000 after buying an additional 234,330 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Change Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.