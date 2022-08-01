Change Healthcare (CHNG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Change Healthcare to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $920.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.86 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Change Healthcare to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CHNG stock opened at $24.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average is $22.37. Change Healthcare has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $24.68.

Several research firms recently commented on CHNG. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen set a $27.75 price target on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHNG. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 10,792.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,647,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,923,000 after buying an additional 1,632,717 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 29.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,108,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,763,000 after buying an additional 704,461 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $14,165,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,443,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,673,000 after buying an additional 383,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,658,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,156,000 after buying an additional 234,330 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

