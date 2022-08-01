Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.83 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Chart Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.20-$5.60 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.20-5.60 EPS.

Chart Industries Trading Up 8.9 %

GTLS stock traded up $15.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.09. 879,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,865. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $108.29 and a 52-week high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.96 and a 200-day moving average of $157.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.48 and a beta of 1.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 32.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 70.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 11.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 60.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have commented on GTLS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays lowered Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen set a $195.00 price objective on Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.33.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

