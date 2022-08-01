Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $124.60 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $149.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHKP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $205,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $290,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

