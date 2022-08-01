Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 739.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 4.5% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $116.64 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.20. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.71.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $143,221.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $143,221.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,269 shares of company stock valued at $12,792,226 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

