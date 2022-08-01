Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 3rd

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the energy company on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd.

Cheniere Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 103.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Cheniere Energy Partners to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 115.5%.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CQP opened at $50.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. Cheniere Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $61.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 270.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CQP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy Partners

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, Director James Robert Ball sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $167,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. 46.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.