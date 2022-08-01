Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 83.63% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $7.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $134.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 234.79%.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

