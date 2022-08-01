ChessCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (CHESS)

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 1st. One ChessCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChessCoin has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. ChessCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $2.00 worth of ChessCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ChessCoin alerts:

42-coin (42) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,706.31 or 1.99999998 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Independent Money System (IMS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PLNcoin (PLNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

iBank (IBANK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ChessCoin Profile

ChessCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChessCoin’s total supply is 54,032,769 coins. ChessCoin’s official Twitter account is @Chess_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ChessCoin’s official website is chesscoincommunity.com.

ChessCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChessCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChessCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChessCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChessCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChessCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.