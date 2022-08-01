Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.16 EPS

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16, RTT News reports. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Chevron Trading Up 8.9 %
Shares of Chevron stock opened at $163.78 on Monday. Chevron has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The firm has a market cap of $321.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.78.
Chevron Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $202,000. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $202,000. Bluesphere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $258,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.35.
Chevron Company Profile
Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.
