Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) Short Interest Update

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the June 30th total of 92,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

In other news, Chairman John Mazarakis bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 163,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $120,953 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Emfo LLC bought a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,317,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ REFI traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $14.26. The company had a trading volume of 138,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,475. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average is $17.23. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $20.29.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

