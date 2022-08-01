Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Short Interest Up 75.0% in July

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Chicago Rivet & Machine at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.00. 388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,374. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a twelve month low of $24.90 and a twelve month high of $32.88. The company has a market cap of $27.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of -0.04.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is presently 83.81%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.