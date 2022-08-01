Chimpion Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $116,916.00 (BNANA)

Chimpion (BNANA) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Chimpion has a market cap of $39.62 million and approximately $116,916.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chimpion coin can currently be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00005325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chimpion has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,437.61 or 0.99925222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00130700 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00033439 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chimpion

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

