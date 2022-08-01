China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in July

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

China Merchants Bank Trading Down 1.6 %

CIHKY stock opened at $26.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.05. China Merchants Bank has a 12-month low of $25.98 and a 12-month high of $45.05. The firm has a market cap of $136.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.62.

China Merchants Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.9777 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. China Merchants Bank’s payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

China Merchants Bank Company Profile

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded China Merchants Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

