China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF) Short Interest Update

China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,794,000 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the June 30th total of 7,646,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

China Power International Development Trading Down 4.7 %

China Power International Development stock opened at 0.50 on Monday. China Power International Development has a 12 month low of 0.50 and a 12 month high of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 0.50.

About China Power International Development

China Power International Development Limited, an investment holding company, develops, constructs, owns, operates, and manages power plants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Coal-Fired Electricity, Hydropower Electricity, and Photovoltaic Power Electricity segments.

