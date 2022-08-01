China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF) Short Interest Update

China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,794,000 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the June 30th total of 7,646,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.
China Power International Development Trading Down 4.7 %
China Power International Development stock opened at 0.50 on Monday. China Power International Development has a 12 month low of 0.50 and a 12 month high of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 0.50.
About China Power International Development
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Power International Development (CPWIF)
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for China Power International Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Power International Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.