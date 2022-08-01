Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Chorus Trading Up 6.0 %
Shares of Chorus stock opened at $24.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.28. Chorus has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $25.85.
About Chorus
