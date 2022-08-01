Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Chorus Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of Chorus stock opened at $24.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.28. Chorus has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $25.85.

Get Chorus alerts:

About Chorus

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Chorus Limited provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.