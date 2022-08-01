Chubb (NYSE:CB) Earns Maintains Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their maintains rating on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $230.85.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock opened at $188.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb has a 12-month low of $168.04 and a 12-month high of $218.99.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at $140,362,870.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 207.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $33,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

