Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 579,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,067 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up about 4.1% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $57,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $87.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.34. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.34 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.64 and its 200-day moving average is $96.24.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.92.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.