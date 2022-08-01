Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Cut to $98.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by UBS Group from $104.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.62.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.03. 11,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,083. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.64 and a 200 day moving average of $96.24. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $80.34 and a 12 month high of $105.28.

Insider Activity

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,664,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,226,000 after buying an additional 90,208 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.0% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 100,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.0% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 57.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 315,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,160,000 after purchasing an additional 115,178 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Stories

