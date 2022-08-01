Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

Shares of CHD traded down $8.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.97. 3,721,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,866. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $80.34 and a 1 year high of $105.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Church & Dwight by 62.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $203,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $208,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

