Citigroup Downgrades Celanese (NYSE:CE) to Neutral

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CE. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Celanese in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.33.

Celanese Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $117.51 on Monday. Celanese has a 1 year low of $104.74 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.52. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese will post 17.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Celanese by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

