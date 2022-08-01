Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Citigroup by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,390,000 after acquiring an additional 319,525 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,812,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,320,000 after acquiring an additional 142,512 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Citigroup by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,303 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $889,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Down 0.6 %

C stock opened at $51.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $102.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $74.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.32.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on C shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.