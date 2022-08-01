Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of C. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $889,483,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Citigroup by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,603,000 after buying an additional 5,368,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,258,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Citigroup by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,484,000 after buying an additional 3,257,303 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 131.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 584,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,245 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $51.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $43.44 and a one year high of $74.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

