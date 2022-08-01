City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) CFO Sells $32,452.50 in Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total transaction of $32,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,360.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of City stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,282. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.57. City Holding has a 52 week low of $71.64 and a 52 week high of $87.02.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. City had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 13.55%. As a group, analysts predict that City Holding will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. City’s payout ratio is 40.47%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in City by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in City by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,659,000 after purchasing an additional 42,197 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in City by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in City by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in City by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 294,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CHCO. StockNews.com lowered shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

