Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) fell 9.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. 32,857 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,961,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCO shares. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $2.15 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.13.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Down 8.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $672.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $525.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 561,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $886,556.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,872,541 shares in the company, valued at $165,698,614.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 916.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,345,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,941 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 459,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Caspian Capital LP acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $10,758,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

Further Reading

