Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Clever Leaves from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clever Leaves presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Clever Leaves Trading Down 2.1 %

CLVR stock opened at $0.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41. Clever Leaves has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clever Leaves ( NASDAQ:CLVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.22 million during the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative net margin of 280.95% and a negative return on equity of 50.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Clever Leaves in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Clever Leaves by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 24,143 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clever Leaves in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Clever Leaves in the 1st quarter worth $996,000. Finally, Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clever Leaves in the 4th quarter worth $1,197,000. 31.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

