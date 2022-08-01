Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Holdings Raised by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 474.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681,636 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $98,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NET. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Cloudflare by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares during the period. SWS Partners boosted its position in Cloudflare by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Cloudflare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 41,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 69.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 27.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after buying an additional 15,155 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In related news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $2,979,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,350,405. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.20. The stock had a trading volume of 21,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,768,229. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $221.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of -59.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $62.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $83.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

