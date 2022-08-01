CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Shares of NYSE CNA opened at $42.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66. CNA Financial has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $50.33.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CNA Financial will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CNA Financial news, Director Michael A. Bless purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.18 per share, for a total transaction of $110,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $110,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $424,877.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,565.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael A. Bless acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.18 per share, for a total transaction of $110,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in CNA Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 340,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in CNA Financial by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 15,613 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in CNA Financial by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 9,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

