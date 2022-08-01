CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE:CNHI traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,923,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,443,525. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.72.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 2,968.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 92,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 89,615 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 14,911 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $683,000. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNHI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $18.00 price objective on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.19.

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.