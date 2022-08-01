CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CNHI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group set a $18.00 price objective on CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $12.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.70. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $19.69.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.82% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

