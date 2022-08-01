Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Insider Cogeco Communications Inc. Acquires 3,000 Shares

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) insider Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$88.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$266,387.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at C$266,387.10.

Cogeco Communications Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

On Friday, July 29th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 5,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$83.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$452,994.12.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 6,200 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$85.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$528,889.76.

On Monday, July 25th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 5,300 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$85.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$455,138.03.

On Friday, July 22nd, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 3,900 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$85.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$334,338.81.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 3,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$84.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$286,060.02.

On Monday, July 18th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 5,100 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$82.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$422,580.90.

On Friday, July 15th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 6,400 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$83.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$531,658.88.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 8,700 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$87.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$760,461.78.

On Monday, July 11th, Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 4,500 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$88.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$397,763.10.

On Friday, July 8th, Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 2,700 shares of Cogeco Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$89.15 per share, with a total value of C$240,710.13.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CCA stock traded down C$0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting C$82.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,968. The company has a market cap of C$3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 9.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$92.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$99.40. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of C$81.44 and a 52 week high of C$119.27.

Cogeco Communications Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.13%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCA. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TD Securities raised Cogeco Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. National Bank Financial downgraded Cogeco Communications from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$114.50 to C$112.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$116.06.

About Cogeco Communications

(Get Rating)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.