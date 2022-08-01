Cohen Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,500 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Coupang by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 38,315 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Coupang in the 4th quarter worth $435,000. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its holdings in Coupang by 304.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 234,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 176,504 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Coupang by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupang in the 4th quarter worth $500,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Coupang news, CAO Michael Parker sold 72,891 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $947,583.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coupang news, CAO Michael Parker sold 72,891 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $947,583.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Warsh bought 38,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $504,208.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 359,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,717,706.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,287.

CPNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coupang to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Coupang from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $17.29 on Monday. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $40.38. The stock has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

