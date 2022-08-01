Cohen Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 46,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,630,000. Constellation Brands makes up about 1.9% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,279,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $246.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The company has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 48.34%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,614,918 shares of company stock valued at $392,160,616 over the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

