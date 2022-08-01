Cohen Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,500 Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CP stock opened at $78.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.71 and its 200 day moving average is $73.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.76%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

