Cohen Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,356 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 97,735 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,025 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $37.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $48.27.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 45.39%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group set a $42.00 price objective on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

