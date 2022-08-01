Cohen Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.55 Million in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $26,291,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.93, for a total transaction of $1,419,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,622,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,285,966.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total transaction of $306,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,642.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.93, for a total value of $1,419,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,622,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,285,966.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 566,029 shares of company stock worth $83,989,305. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $164.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.21 and its 200-day moving average is $152.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.61 and a 52 week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.58.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

