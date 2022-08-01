Cohen Capital Management Inc. Sells 140 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Papa John’s International worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at about $467,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 23,683 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 700,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,705,000 after purchasing an additional 83,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

PZZA stock opened at $95.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.32. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.46 and a 12 month high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $542.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.38 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 75.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PZZA shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $144.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.36.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

