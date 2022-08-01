Cohen Capital Management Inc. Takes $3.49 Million Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 159,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,000. Cohen Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Change Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHNG. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $590,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Change Healthcare by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Change Healthcare by 5,400.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Change Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,626,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Change Healthcare by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Change Healthcare Trading Down 0.5 %
Change Healthcare stock opened at $24.27 on Monday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.37.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on CHNG. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen set a $27.75 price target on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Change Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.
Change Healthcare Company Profile
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Change Healthcare (CHNG)
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.