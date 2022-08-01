Cohen Capital Management Inc. Takes $3.49 Million Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 159,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,000. Cohen Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Change Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHNG. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $590,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Change Healthcare by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Change Healthcare by 5,400.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Change Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,626,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Change Healthcare by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Change Healthcare stock opened at $24.27 on Monday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.37.

Change Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CHNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $920.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHNG. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen set a $27.75 price target on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Change Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

