Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Cowen from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on COHU. TheStreet upgraded Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Cohu from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cohu from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu Stock Performance

COHU opened at $28.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cohu has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $39.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $217.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cohu will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cohu news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 10,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $301,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,800.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cohu news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 10,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $301,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,800.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $135,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,331.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,652 shares of company stock worth $539,277 in the last 90 days. 2.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohu

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,667,000 after buying an additional 1,113,367 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,550,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,890,000 after buying an additional 629,135 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,423,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,149,000 after buying an additional 316,685 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 958,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,367,000 after buying an additional 187,115 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,109,000 after buying an additional 186,085 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.