Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,538 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $78.74 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.07 and a 200-day moving average of $78.34.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 81.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

