Community Bank N.A. Acquires 3,475 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BorgWarner Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.13.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $38.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average is $38.72. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $50.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

BorgWarner Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.