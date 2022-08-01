Community Bank N.A. Buys 10,965 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A. owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMXC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 493,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,691,000 after acquiring an additional 88,296 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the first quarter worth $4,811,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Park LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the first quarter valued at about $710,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

EMXC opened at $50.00 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12 month low of $45.71 and a 12 month high of $63.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.68.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

