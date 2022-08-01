Community Bank N.A. Buys 4,152 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 35.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 36.3% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Carrier Global Stock Up 2.7 %

Carrier Global stock opened at $40.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average of $41.67.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.11%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

