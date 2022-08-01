Community Bank N.A. Has $938,000 Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,799 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,022,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,835,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,059 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $1,698,122,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 413.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,351,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,294,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753,156 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,427,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $799,593,000 after purchasing an additional 415,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,747,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $748,421,000 after purchasing an additional 462,309 shares in the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $64.97 on Monday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $58.64 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $117.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.692 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.66.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

